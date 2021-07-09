Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Animal rights group, USC settle lawsuit

By City News Service
theavtimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – An organization that claims USC abuses animals in its research has settled a lawsuit it filed against the university. Lawyers for Stop Animal Exploitation Now filed court papers this week with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin stating that the case was resolved. No terms were divulged.

theavtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Animal Rights#Baby Animals#Usc#Lawyers For Stop#Stop Animal Exploitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
News Break
Tumors
Related
Washington StateWenatchee World

Animal rights group calls for investigations into WSU research practices

PULLMAN — SAEN, an Ohio-based animal rights watchdog, is calling for investigations into Washington State University's animal research practices, citing reports of welfare issues and fabricated data in a scientific article. The group submitted separate complaints within the past week to the federal Office of Research Integrity and AAALAC International,...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Match.com Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit for $2 Million

Source: Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Match Group, Inc., the owner of numerous popular online dating sites including Match.com, PlentyofFish, OkCupid and Tinder, agreed to pay $2 million in civil penalties and costs, in addition to victim restitution, as part of the settlement of a consumer protection lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Cruz County in November 2020 by the California Auto Renewal Task Force (CART), which includes the District Attorney’s Offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties and the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office, and alleged that Match’s online dating service subscriptions violated provisions of California’s Automatic Renewal and Dating Service Contract laws.
Public HealthPosted by
Land Line Media

Trucker files lawsuit claiming disability discrimination during pandemic

Performance Transportation will have to defend itself in a federal lawsuit accusing it of disability discrimination related to the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 7, a California federal district court denied Richmond, Va.-based Performance Transportation its motion to dismiss a case filed by Jorge Madrigal, a former trucker for the company. Madrigal, who suffers from diabetes, claims the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing his request to work in the warehouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia StateWTGS

Georgia settles lawsuit with medical prison whistleblower

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a physician who drew attention to unsanitary conditions at Augusta State Medical Prison. Dr. Timothy Young said he faced retaliation for being a whistleblower. The state will pay $300,000 on behalf of defendants Georgia Correctional HealthCare; its statewide...
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Lassen County, CASFGate

Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Northeastern Rural Health Clinics, Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Northeastern Rural Health Clinics for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Northeastern Rural Health Clinics class action lawsuit, Case No. 63703, is currently pending in the Lassen County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.
California Statetheavtimes.com

California walks back order banning unmasked students from campuses

Masks will be required for students and staff at California school campuses this fall, but revised guidance issued by the state means local districts will determine how to enforce the mandate if students refuse to comply. California health officials on Monday revised their guidance regarding the use of face coverings...
Los Angeles County, CAtheavtimes.com

L.A. County prepares to apologize to local Native American tribes

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to craft an apology for the historic mistreatment of Native Americans in the region. Supervisor Hilda Solis said healing demanded telling the truth. “The First Peoples of this land faced violence, exploitation and dispossession at the hands of many government entities,...
Environmentkasu.org

Gloria Hillard

How A Group Of Dedicated Volunteers Are Keeping California's Wildfires At Bay. The Los Angeles Fire Department depends on help from amateur radio volunteers when fire threatens communications infrastructure. NPR looks at how ham radio operators are keeping residents safe. Military Widows Find Hope And Understanding Together. ,. In the...
Washington StateColumbian

Animal rights group calls for investigations into WSU research practices

SAEN, an Ohio-based animal rights watchdog, is calling for investigations into Washington State University’s animal research practices, citing reports of welfare issues and fabricated data in a scientific article. The group submitted separate complaints within the past week to the federal Office of Research Integrity and AAALAC International, an accreditation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy