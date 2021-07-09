Harley-Davidson Unveils A More Affordable Livewire ‘ONE’ EV Motorcycle
In 2019, after years of teasers and promo videos, Harley-Davidson finally released its all-electric Livewire model, taking things in a markedly different, more performance-oriented direction for the brand in an effort to tap into a new and younger customer base. However, the Livewire’s $29,799 MSRP meant the model wasn’t accessible to most riders. Recognizing this, the MoCo has now announced a new Livewire EV sub-brand that will be offering a more affordable version of the proton-powered moto with what’s been christened the “ONE.”hiconsumption.com
