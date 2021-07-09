Harley-Davidson Unveils A More Affordable Livewire ‘ONE’ EV Motorcycle

Over the last few years, it’s become increasingly clear that electric vehicles represent the future of passenger transportation, and whether or not manufacturers are fond of this reality, government mandates in the lion’s share of countries on the planet are forcing carmakers to transition to an entirely proton-powered lineup within the next decade or so. As a direct result, quite a few major OEMs have attempted to get out in front of the challenge and establish an early foothold in this emerging market. This has lead to a growing number of all-electric offerings across practically every automotive segment, from cargo vans and delivery vehicles to super and hypercars to trucks and SUVs.