Harley-Davidson Unveils A More Affordable Livewire ‘ONE’ EV Motorcycle

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 9 days ago

In 2019, after years of teasers and promo videos, Harley-Davidson finally released its all-electric Livewire model, taking things in a markedly different, more performance-oriented direction for the brand in an effort to tap into a new and younger customer base. However, the Livewire’s $29,799 MSRP meant the model wasn’t accessible to most riders. Recognizing this, the MoCo has now announced a new Livewire EV sub-brand that will be offering a more affordable version of the proton-powered moto with what’s been christened the “ONE.”

