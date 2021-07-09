UNIMATIC & HODINKEE Drop A Trio Of Swiss-Powered Watches

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times and we’ll say it a thousand times more: your everyday carry loadout should be tailored specifically to your personal budget, needs, and style. And while many folks find themselves flocking to similarly formatted and styled gear (all-black EDC is always in style and wildly popular), there’s no rule that says you have to also adhere to common tastes. If you want an all-black loadout, more power to you. But if you’d prefer something a bit more unique — like, say, a collection of pocket-sized tools done up in the same purple hue as a well-known fast-food chain’s fictional monster mascot that debuted back in 1971 — you can have that, too. In fact, that’s exactly what we have for you today in this week’s everyday carry pocket dump.