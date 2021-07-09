NYC plans smaller classes when in-person schools reopen in fall

New York City will reduce classroom sizes and embark on curriculum changes when the country’s largest public school system reopens — fully in-person — in September. The city will use billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid to retrofit school buildings, increase special education support, and bring a system-wide expansion of counseling and mental health resources for students traumatized after a year of the pandemic. Many of those students spent much of last year in remote learning. The city plans to add 140 teachers in 72 schools with the highest class sizes and permit two teachers in many classrooms for younger students.