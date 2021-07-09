Cancel
Politics

Georgia Trust opens applications for the Callahan Incentive Grant

valdostatoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Trust seeks applicants for Callahan Incentive Grant. $10,000 will be awarded to preservation projects in Georgia. ATLANTA, July 7—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is accepting applications for its Callahan Incentive Grant. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of the Georgia Trust, a total of $10,000 will be awarded to one or more nonprofit or governmental organizations that are undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site located within the state of Georgia. The deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

