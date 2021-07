When one Florida church was visited by an alligator, the pastor decided to snap up the opportunity to invite it in and baptise it.Speaking to NBC2 News, Daniel Gregory, lead pastor of Victory Church, said he was informed about the 4ft gator’s arrival on Tuesday afternoon by one of the church’s daycare workers.“He’s coming to church, get ready,” Gregory said in a recorded video, before admitting to the news station that he went to do “what I probably shouldn’t do and go take a selfie with it.”“He came to our church, so I don’t know what his spiritual condition...