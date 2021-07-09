What We're Reading: Top State Stories 7/9

Cancel
US: Four state attorneys general launch inquiry into party fundraising tactics. State attorneys general from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New York have begun looking into the online fundraising practices of the two major political parties, specifically seeking information about the use of prechecked boxes to enroll contributors in recurring donation programs that spurred a wave of fraud complaints and demands for refunds last year.

Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Are the Top Stories in Shreveport So Far this Year?

2021 has been an interesting year in Shreveport-Bossier and Louisiana. We had the ice storm in February. That is probably the story most people would say is the biggest story of the year in Shreveport, so far. But we have also had some other pretty big stories so far in 2021. The mayor wanted a raise, there's this really weird building downtown that people were fascinated by, tons of crime and fights. There's just been a lot of stuff happening.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats' escape to block voting bill will cost around $1.5 million, legislator says

Denying Republicans a quorum to enact voting restrictions will cost Texas Democrats north of $1 million, according to the state legislator leading the fundraising effort. More than 50 Democratic members of the state House fled Austin for Washington, D.C., last Monday, paralyzing the House just as the GOP was advancing sweeping changes in elections during a special session. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber.
Virginia Stateroyalexaminer.com

What They’re Saying: Leaders across the Commonwealth applaud Virginia’s Consecutive Victories as “Top State for Business”

This week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia has been named America’s “Top State for Business” in 2021 by CNBC, becoming the first to win the coveted recognition twice in a row. The Commonwealth has now earned the top spot five times, the most of any state, with previous victories in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2019. In case you missed it, here is what leaders across the Commonwealth are saying about Virginia’s back-to-back titles in CNBC’s ranking:
PoliticsStamford Advocate

Who owns the beach? It depends on state law and tide lines

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As Americans flock to beaches this summer, their toes are sinking into some of the most hotly contested real estate in the United States. It wasn’t always this way. Through the mid-20th...
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

3 Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — Three Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 from Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership. They're among nearly 60 lawmakers who fled the state Monday to break quorum in the House, part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP-led elections bill. Most members are staying in the same hotel.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

Let’s Talk About Lane Splitting, Idaho: It’s Illegal

It's time we talk about lane splitting, Idaho--because this term which is totally new to me by the way, impacted my drive along Eagle Road over the weekend and it was terrifying. Look, I've never driven or frankly ridden on a motorcycle in my entire life-- nor do I particularly...
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

West Virginia Top Target Makes His Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Shawn Miller, a 6’1 190 pound three star wide receiver out of Bradenton, Florida, made his college decision on his personal social media account. Miller is ranked as the 69th best wide receiver in the nation and 63rd ranked prospect in the state of...

