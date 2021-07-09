What We're Reading: Top State Stories 7/9
US: Four state attorneys general launch inquiry into party fundraising tactics. State attorneys general from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New York have begun looking into the online fundraising practices of the two major political parties, specifically seeking information about the use of prechecked boxes to enroll contributors in recurring donation programs that spurred a wave of fraud complaints and demands for refunds last year.www.pewtrusts.org
