Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas lawyers no longer have to pay bar fees

By Jessica Corso
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal appellate court recently held that attorneys can't be compelled to pay membership dues while they are being used to support the State Bar's legislative agenda.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Appellate Court#The State Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - July 9, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Boss Automotive LLC.

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 25, 2021. Year to date through June 25, 2021, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -41 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy