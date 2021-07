Vying for its second UEFA European Championship title in 2012, Italy had its hopes squashed in a big way as Spain cruised to a 4-0 victory in the final. The Italians exacted a bit of revenge four years later, knocking out the Spanish in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win. Italy hopes for a repeat performance when it takes on Spain on Tuesday in the Euro 2020 semifinals. The Italians, whose only title in the European Championships came in 1968, enter Tuesday's showdown on a roll as they are unbeaten in their last 32 matches.