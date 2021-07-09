Hall of Famers all: Northern Michigan University to induct 5 individuals, ‘81 football team into sports hall
MARQUETTE — The Athletics Department at Northern Michigan University has named its NMU Sports Hall of Fame class for 2021. Five athletes in five sports, one who went onto a long coaching tenure for the Wildcats, plus a team in a sixth sports will be celebrated on Homecoming weekend at the start of October, according to a recent NMU Sports Information press release.www.miningjournal.net
