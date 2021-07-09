Cancel
Video Games

Black Ops Cold War zombies mid-season update will change the meta

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update is just around the corner. Already, the developers have treated us to a trailer of the new Zombies map. The first traditional round-based map since Firebase Z will be known as Mauer der Toten. You will get to use a new wonder weapon, experience a new main Easter egg, and more. As well as this, Treyarch has outlined details of a meta update. This will be deployed as a part of the Black Ops Cold War Zombies mid-season update and includes some huge changes to the fundamentals of the Zombies game mode.

