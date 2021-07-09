Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

Factbox: Healthcare, financial services, agriculture targeted in Biden order

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – In an executive order on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden aims to remove barriers to competition in such industries as healthcare, financial services and agriculture while boosting wages and lowering prices, the White House said. The order https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/07/09/fact-sheet-executive-order-on-promoting-competition-in-the-american-economy:. * Encourages the leading antitrust agencies to focus enforcement efforts...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
White House, TN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare System#Financial Services#Reuters#The White House#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Federal Trade Commission#Healthcare#Hhs#Biosimilar#The Justice Department#Transportation Airlines#Dot#American#Usda#Packers#Fcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
FTC
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days. The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy