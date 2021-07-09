Factbox: Healthcare, financial services, agriculture targeted in Biden order
(Reuters) – In an executive order on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden aims to remove barriers to competition in such industries as healthcare, financial services and agriculture while boosting wages and lowering prices, the White House said. The order https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/07/09/fact-sheet-executive-order-on-promoting-competition-in-the-american-economy:. * Encourages the leading antitrust agencies to focus enforcement efforts...mix929.com
