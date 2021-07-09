BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021

BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Deutsche Post DHL Group (Symbol: DPW), the world’s leading logistics company, has today released preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021. Simultaneously, the outlook for the current financial year and for 2023 has been raised. Furthermore, an one-time corona bonus 1 for approximately 550,000 employees worldwide has been decided. Preliminary operating profit (EBIT) for the second quarter has improved to record level with around EUR 2,075 million (Q2 2020: EUR 912 million) and has more than doubled compared to previous year. Against the backdrop of the excellent business performance, the Group has raised its EBIT outlook for 2021 to more than EUR 7.0 billion (so far: more than EUR 6.7 billion). The mid-term EBIT outlook for 2023 is now expected to be more than EUR 7.4 billion (so far: more than EUR 7.0 billion).