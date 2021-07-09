Cancel
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021

BASF Group has released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased by 55.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to €19,753 million (Q2 2020: €12,680 million). This was driven by higher prices (+35 percent) and volumes (+28 percent); negative currency effects (–7 percent) had an offsetting effect. The average analyst estimates for BASF Group’s sales in the second quarter of 2021 amount to €17,157 million.

