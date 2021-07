Volkswagen is still working on fixing the issues it caused with emissions scandals, but we must say that the automaker's efforts to transform its image to one of clean motoring are going well. The company has recently posted its best sales since 1973, and vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 have been extremely popular. More EVs are on the way, including the long-awaited ID.Buzz van. These new EVs will form part of the Volkswagen Group's recently announced New Auto strategy. This strategy also includes preparations for the brand's third giga factory, and along with other plans that the company has, aims to see VW sell 50% of its new cars as EVs by the end of the decade.