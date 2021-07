Developed by: Just Two ltd. Published by: Just Two ltd. Thank you Just Two ltd. for sending us this game to review!. Cloud Cutter is a Shoot ‘em Up powered by the Unreal engine that promises top-notch graphics and classic old-school scrolling shooter gameplay. There isn’t much of a story, just thirteen missions to complete by yourself or with a friend. A second player can join if you have an extra controller handy.