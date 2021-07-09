Cancel
Seattle, WA

Super summer weekend ahead!

By M.J. McDermott
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - We wait all year for this kind of weather. Prepare to enjoy some super summer weather this weekend!. Today, we're starting out with a few clouds, but they'll burn off more quickly than yesterday and we'll be treated to pure sunshine and highs around 80. Warm, but not too hot. I know we need some rain, but let's enjoy what might turn out to be the best weather in the country! I mean, with potential all-time record heat for the southwest, and Tropical Storm Elsa dumping flooding rain in the northeast U.S. . . . I'll take sunny and 80!

