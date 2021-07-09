Lotus Emira wows the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Unquestionably the star of the show, the Lotus Emira has made its dynamic public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. In front of tens of thousands of passionate motoring fans, the all-new Lotus sports car took part in the Hill Climb, visited the Michelin Supercar Paddock live stage and took part in the spectacular Lotus Moment parade in front of Goodwood House – complete with Lotus-themed yellow and green fireworks.www.automotiveworld.com
