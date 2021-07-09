Lotus Emira wows the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed

In just a few day’s time, Lotus will finally be unveiling their newest model — and don’t worry, it still carries the “E” name tradition. The Lotus Emira will be just one of the several new models to be presented by the British manufacturer, and among the excitement, it has stirred up, there has also been a lot of speculation and controversy. While you can find many Lotus cars on the used car market, it isn’t as common to find them brand new, but either way, they are surprisingly affordable for the driving experience they offer. Regardless, Lotus has been far from a popular car brand in North America, but will the new generation of cars do anything to fix that?