Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lotus Emira wows the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Unquestionably the star of the show, the Lotus Emira has made its dynamic public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. In front of tens of thousands of passionate motoring fans, the all-new Lotus sports car took part in the Hill Climb, visited the Michelin Supercar Paddock live stage and took part in the spectacular Lotus Moment parade in front of Goodwood House – complete with Lotus-themed yellow and green fireworks.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotus Cars#Lotus Evija#Lotus Elise#Goodwood House#The Featured Marque#Lotus Engineering#British Cycling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA & GTAm To Make An Appearance At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is right around the corner, and joining the list of automakers bringing their newest cars is Alfa Romeo, who will be taking their Giulia GTA and GTAm sports sedans to feature in the iconic Hillclimb. The 1.86-km (1.16 mi) climb will be an opportunity for those in the UK to see Alfa Romeo’s most powerful road car in action when it takes place this weekend.
Carsmotor1.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie will run Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb

The much-anticipated Aston Martin Valkyrie will be in attendance at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, including making a run up the hillclimb. Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team driver Lance Stroll will be behind the wheel for the attempt. The event will run from 8 July through 11 July.
CarsRoad & Track

The Emira Is the Lotus Sports Car of Tomorrow

Lotus’ last gas-powered car is many things: A mix of the firm’s visual future; its (recent) past, thanks to its V-6; and an upgrade for the company, in terms of what it offers customers. The Emira will be a car of many engines, with either Lotus’ tried-and-tested 3.5-liter supercharged V-6...
Carstopgear.com

What the new Emira means for Lotus

Why a 1,400kg sports car with electric seats *is* a natural step on from an Elise. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Lotus really wants the new Emira to sell in far bigger numbers than the Elise,...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Lotus Emira Is the End of an Era

Lotus revealed its final internal combustion car this week. To understand what it means for the future, you have to look to the past. On its famed test track in deepest Norfolk, Lotus—with the help of a Formula 1 World Champion and a couple of TV presenters—unboxed its final internal combustion engine powered car earlier this week: The Emira.
CarsPistonheads

2022 Lotus Emira officially revealed

Here it is, then! After the previews, sneak peeks and promises, this is the Lotus Emira that will go on sale in spring 2022, the car to single-handedly replace the Elise, Exige and Evora, not to mention take its place in history as Lotus's final combustion-engined sports car. No pressure...
MotorsportsSkySports

Goodwood Festival of Speed: Watch live this weekend on Sky Sports F1 YouTube

No Grand Prix? No problem. Watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend!. One of the highlights on the British motorsport calendar, the festival - which had to be postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic - is back, and back in style with a number of F1 stars, old and new, involved and driving iconic machinery around the estate, from classic sports cars to the latest F1 challengers.
CarsPistonheads

Gavan Kershaw on Lotus Emira | PH Meets

Even with a three-thousand-word press pack and an extended Hethel reveal, there were always going to be more questions about the Lotus Emira. A lot more. After all, it's not every week (or even every year) that a new Lotus sports car is presented to the world - never mind one that's being pitched as the most accomplished product ever to leave the gates.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

£60,000 Lotus Emira looks like a £200,000 supercar

The new Lotus Emira is now official and Wow, the car looks like a £200,000 supercar but prices for the new lotus start at just £60,000, we suspect this is going to be a very popular car for the company. The Lotus Emira is a mid engine two seat coupe,...
Home & GardenPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Design Your Dream Lotus Emira In Online Configurator

It's only been a few days since the Lotus Emira debuted; the British automaker's first all-new combustion sports car in over a decade replacing the Evora, Exige, and Elise. If you were thinking of placing an order, Lotus has already launched an online configurator, allowing prospective buyers to explore the plethora of customization options.
Carscorvetteactioncenter.com

Right-Hand Drive C8 Corvette Debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

This past weekend the right-hand drive C8 Corvette made its official debut at the the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed made a triumphant return to the masses over in the UK this weekend after being held behind closed door last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the stats of the show was the right-hand drive C8 Corvette.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

People Can't Stop Looking At The Lotus Emira

There will never be another new Lotus like the all-new Emira. What we're looking at is the final combustion-engined sports car from Hethel and it's having its global debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A replacement for the Exige and Evora, the Emira will come powered by a choice of two engines: an AMG-sourced 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 360 horsepower or the familiar (one of our favorite engines) 3.5-liter supercharged V6 courtesy of Toyota, now tuned to churn out a healthy 400 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will the Lotus Emira be Enough to Put Lotus Back on the Map?

In just a few day’s time, Lotus will finally be unveiling their newest model — and don’t worry, it still carries the “E” name tradition. The Lotus Emira will be just one of the several new models to be presented by the British manufacturer, and among the excitement, it has stirred up, there has also been a lot of speculation and controversy. While you can find many Lotus cars on the used car market, it isn’t as common to find them brand new, but either way, they are surprisingly affordable for the driving experience they offer. Regardless, Lotus has been far from a popular car brand in North America, but will the new generation of cars do anything to fix that?
MotorsportsPosted by
Motor1.com

Jenson Button Drives Lotus Emira At Goodwood FoS, Shmee Is Buying One

The all-new Lotus Emira represents the historic brand’s last internal combustion car. With the Emira set to hit dealer lots in late 2022, it won’t be long before we get to see Lotus’s latest metal in action. Before hitting production, the Emira made a pilgrimage to the Goodwood Festival Of Speed where all great cars complete a shake-down run up the hallowed hill climb. To make the run even more exciting, the Lotus Emira is driven by Formula One driver Jenson Button with car Youtuber Shmee in the passenger seat.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 road test review

Charge your glasses and please be upstanding: the Lotus Elise is leaving the building. It’s the end of the road for one of the greatest sports cars ever. Except… perhaps it isn’t. New Lotus managing director Matt Windle says he is open to selling the Elise tooling when production ends, which opens the possibility of it living on for years to come. And there’s a precedent, of course: Caterham Cars bought the rights to the Lotus Seven in 1973 and has manufactured its own much-loved Seven ever since.
BusinessDezeen

Heatherwick Studio unveils Airo prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Thomas Heatherwick's studio has unveiled its prototype of Airo, an electric car that it claims will clean the air as it drives, designed for Chinese car brand IM Motors. The vehicle, which was on display in the Future Lab at Goodwood Festival of Speed from 8 to 11 July, is the first car to be designed by Heatherwick Studio. A sketch of the design was first revealed on Dezeen in March of this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy