Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to provide exclusive offers on passenger vehicles to its customers
In an effort to make its New Forever range of Tata Motors cars and UVs more accessible in these challenging times, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has rolled out exciting finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with IndusInd Bank. The company has been partnering with banks to provide lucrative offers for its customers. As part of this partnership with IndusInd Bank, the Company will provide the Step Up scheme where the customers can choose and buy from the safest range of passenger cars in the country, with a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.www.automotiveworld.com
