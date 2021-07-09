Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to provide exclusive offers on passenger vehicles to its customers

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

In an effort to make its New Forever range of Tata Motors cars and UVs more accessible in these challenging times, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has rolled out exciting finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with IndusInd Bank. The company has been partnering with banks to provide lucrative offers for its customers. As part of this partnership with IndusInd Bank, the Company will provide the Step Up scheme where the customers can choose and buy from the safest range of passenger cars in the country, with a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indusind Bank#Tata Harrier#Tata Tiago#Tata Tigor#Indusind Bank#Company#Emi#Ltv#Altroz#Tata Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessWNMT AM 650

India’s Paytm files draft papers for $2.2 billion IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -SoftBank-backed Indian digital payments startup Paytm has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 166 billion rupees ($2.23 billion), draft papers submitted to the country’s market regulator showed on Friday. The IPO will include an issue of new shares worth 83 billion rupees and an...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Tata Motors launches the ‘XPRES’ brand for fleet customers

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, today announced the launch of a new brand ‘XPRES,’ exclusively for fleet customers. Under the XPRES brand, the company will introduce offerings, catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport an elegantly designed XPRES badge, clearly differentiating them from the growing ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs that cater to the requirements of the personal segment.
EconomyBusiness Wire

Schneider Electric Chosen as GM Preferred Provider to Accelerate US Fleet Customers into Electric Vehicle Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today has been selected as a preferred provider for GM’s Ultium Charge 360 fleet service to support electric vehicle infrastructure. The move will facilitate GM’s commitment to fleet electrification and provide a more seamless experience for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers via an end-to-end solution offered by Schneider Electric.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Tata Motors delivers 14 XPRES T EVs to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., in Kolkata

India’s leading automobile company, Tata Motors has partnered with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) based in Kolkata to deploy 14 XPRES T EVs, as a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). In an event held recently, the handover ceremony took place in the presence of Rear Admiral V. K Saxena – IN (Retd) CMD, GRSE and senior officials from Tata Motors and EESL.
Worldautomotiveworld.com

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) signs MoU with Eternity Grand Logistics to do a pilot study on commercial usage of compact EVs

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Co., Ltd. (MMTh), MMC’s subsidiary in Thailand, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 9 with Eternity Grand Logistics Public Co., Ltd. (Eternity), a logistics company of the Hitachi Transport System Group, to conduct a pilot study on commercial viability of compact electric vehicles (EV) in Thailand.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Breakthrough automotive film technology puts AkzoNobel’s innovation on the radar

The radar-transparent bright film – perfected by working together with customers – means vehicle makers no longer have to worry about hiding sensors behind solid metal, which can block the signals of safety features such as anti-collision warnings. AkzoNobel is an approved supplier of film products for this particular application,...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Mitsubishi Fuso signs commercial agreement with Wise Systems to launch next-generation AI and machine learning-driven routing and dispatching solution in Japan

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), today announced that it has signed a business alliance agreement with Wise Systems Inc. MFTBC will start offering the Wise Systems routing and dispatching solution from the fourth quarter of 2021 onwards to customers in Japan.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Ford and MS-RT strengthen relationship with a new facility at Ford Dagenham

Ford and MS-RT, the Ford Pro commercial vehicles conversion partner and design-led automotive engineering company that creates specialised Ford vehicles that stand out on the road, today announced that MS-RT is to establish a new £4 million vehicle conversion facility at Ford Dagenham. Ford and MS-RT already enjoy a close...
Pasadena, CAtechstartups.com

General Motors to invest $71 million on a new campus to expand its capacity for the development of flying cars and lunar rover vehicles

Back in January, General Motors (GM) unveiled a futuristic flying Cadillac — a self-driving vehicle that takes off and lands vertically and carries the passenger above the streets and through the air to be manufactured in the United States. According to the announcement, the single-passenger Cadillac is technically a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone that will be able to travel from urban rooftop to urban rooftop at speeds up to 55 miles per hour.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Volkswagen Group continues switch to low-emission logistics with LNG ships

Volkswagen is the first automaker to transport most of its new vehicles overseas using low-emission LNG ships (LNG – liquefied natural gas). After the first two LNG car carriers entered service in 2020, Volkswagen Group Logistics has now ordered four more ships with dual-fuel engines that can be powered with environmentally friendly liquid gas. They should be traveling the world’s oceans by the end of 2023, serving the North American route between Emden in Germany and Veracruz in Mexico. On the return trip, the LNG ships will transport new vehicles destined for Europe. Soon, six of the nine car carriers crossing the North Atlantic for Volkswagen will be powered by LNG.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Oyster Partners with Industry-Leading HR Service Providers, Further Expanding Its Platform's Capabilities for Distributed Companies

Relying on Oyster's comprehensive, globally deployed platform improves clients' competitive edge and efficiency across multiple HR service areas. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster®, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced a series of powerful upgrades to its Distributed HR platform. New integrations with industry-leading HR services including Firstbase, Teamtailor, and WeWork, further empower Oyster customers to build and manage globally distributed workforces from a single easy-to-use system.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors issues business update, confirms 2021 prior guidance and on track for 2022

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today updates to orders and non-binding memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and technological developments, ahead of the proposed business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation. The consummation of the proposed business combination is subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Volkswagen Group and Gotion High-Tech team up to industrialize battery cell production in Germany

Volkswagen Group and Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. deepen their partnership. Based on a substantial shareholding agreement in May 2020, the Wolfsburg-based automobile company entered a strategic cooperation framework with the major Chinese battery producer headquartered at Hefei. The goals of both partners are to industrialize the planned battery cell production at the Salzgitter site of Volkswagen Group Components and to develop first use cases of the Volkswagen unified cell concept for the volume segment. Both projects are part of the overarching plan of Volkswagen Group ‒ outlined at the Power Day event in March ‒ to significantly reduce battery complexity and costs while boosting range and charging performance in order to make the electric car still more attractive.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Polestar looks to build further digital capability with 100 new tech experts at global headquarters

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, is growing at an unprecedented pace, with digital expansion at the core of its journey. With a strong foundation at the company’s global headquarters in Gothenburg, the Polestar Digital team is looking to scale its capabilities further to become one of the top employers of choice for digital and tech talent from around the world.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Schaeffler starts production of 2in1 electric axles in China

Another milestone has been reached on the way to becoming a leader of innovation in electric mobility: Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler celebrated the start of production of 2in1 electric axles at its production plant in Taicang, China. The electric axle system comprises an electric motor and transmission. The...
Worldautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors signs Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc, world’s largest zinc producer, as the second customer for its ultra-heavy-duty 154-ton class hydrogen truck

Hyzon Motors Inc, announced today the signing of a Heads of Agreement with and targeting delivery of five hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks to Ark Energy Corporation, the Australian subsidiary of the world’s largest zinc, lead, and silver producer, Korea Zinc Ltd. Hyzon, a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,14,250 in Q1 FY22

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 nos., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ballard Receives Initial Order For Fuel Cell Modules To Power 15 Tata Motors Buses In India

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) - Get Report (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has received a purchase order for 15 of the Company's 70-kilowatt (kW) FCmove TM-HD fuel cell modules from Tata Motors ("Tata"; www.tatamotors.com), headquartered in Mumbai, India, to power 15 of Tata's zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs). Ballard plans to complete delivery of all modules by 2022. The buses are planned for deployment in Faridabad, the largest city in the National Capital Region of Delhi.
Economyinvesting.com

Tata Motors Still a Buy After Chip Shortage: Brokerages

Investing.com -- Tata Motors Ltd (NS: TAMO ) shares fell 8.52% yesterday after the company said it is facing a chip shortage that could impact sales of its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) units by up to 50%. Tata Motors shares have moved up 194% in one year. The stock closed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy