Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to provide exclusive offers on passenger vehicles to its customers

Volkswagen is the first automaker to transport most of its new vehicles overseas using low-emission LNG ships (LNG – liquefied natural gas). After the first two LNG car carriers entered service in 2020, Volkswagen Group Logistics has now ordered four more ships with dual-fuel engines that can be powered with environmentally friendly liquid gas. They should be traveling the world’s oceans by the end of 2023, serving the North American route between Emden in Germany and Veracruz in Mexico. On the return trip, the LNG ships will transport new vehicles destined for Europe. Soon, six of the nine car carriers crossing the North Atlantic for Volkswagen will be powered by LNG.