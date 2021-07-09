Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

The story of a 1953 gas explosion that nearly destroyed the iconic Cowboy Bar

buckrail.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — From 1945-1960, Preston A. Parkinson was the owner of the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. He had big dreams for the bar and downtown Jackson Hole. Press, as he was known, had been managing a private nightclub in Idaho Falls, when he purchased the bar from Ben Goe. Press had also spent a lot of time in Las Vegas, and that’s where he seemed to get his inspiration for revamping the Cowboy with floorshows, gambling, buffets, and above all, loads of neon.

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, WY
Food & Drinks
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Cocktail Lounge#Liquor#Las Vegas#Food Drink#Press#The Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy