The story of a 1953 gas explosion that nearly destroyed the iconic Cowboy Bar

JACKSON, Wyo. — From 1945-1960, Preston A. Parkinson was the owner of the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. He had big dreams for the bar and downtown Jackson Hole. Press, as he was known, had been managing a private nightclub in Idaho Falls, when he purchased the bar from Ben Goe. Press had also spent a lot of time in Las Vegas, and that’s where he seemed to get his inspiration for revamping the Cowboy with floorshows, gambling, buffets, and above all, loads of neon.