Studio Bend is looking for a programmer to work on a new AAA game. The job offer confirms that the new work of the creators of Days Gone will offer network features. We've known for a month that the team at Bend is working on a new IP for Sony Interactive Entertainment after all. Apparently, the next project of Days Gone's devs will also include multiplayer features. The developer is looking for a Senior Network Programmer to help with the development of a big-budget console game.