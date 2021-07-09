Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Strong Start by Montas Leads Athletics Over Astros 2-1

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The victory snaps a three-game skid for Oakland and ends a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who lead the AL West. Montas (8-7) fanned 10 while allowing five hits and a run in a 6 2/3 innings for the win. Jake Diekman gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
156
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Jake Diekman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBParadise Post

A’s avoid being swept by Astros on strength of Montas’ outing

Frankie Montas was tasked Thursday with avoiding a series sweep at the hands of MLB’s best offense. He responded by giving the A’s the spectacular start they needed to break a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 road win over the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas struck out 10 batters...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Yordan Alvarez's two homers fuel Astros' comeback win over Athletics

Yordan Alvarez delivered the dagger and dared himself to let loose. Alvarez wears one expression, whether he’s just won a game or gone 0-for-4. Emotion rarely emanates from this newly-turned 24-year-old. He swings like a seasoned veteran and not a second-year player. The lineup around him is a collection of talent with far more credentials.
MLBArkansas Online

Alvarez's big night gives Astros boost over Athletics

HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive win. Alvarez, who was activated off the paternity list...
MLBYardbarker

Nick Pivetta punches out 10 over 7 strong innings as Red Sox take series from Athletics with 1-0 victory

This year’s version of the Red Sox seem to have a knack for not letting tough losses get to them. After getting blown out by the Blue Jays, 18-4, on June 13, they came back the next night to walk off Toronto, 2-1. After falling to the Rays, 1-0, in heartbreaking fashion on June 24, they bounced back by topping the Yankees, 5-3, on June 25 for what would be the start of an eight-game winning streak.
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve, Tucker lead Astros over A’s

DJose Altuve walloped a three-run homer and Kyle Tucker added a tie-breaking solo shot in the seventh to lift the Houston Astros over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night, 4-3 at Minute Maid Park. ‘Stros All-star Michael Brantley provided some defense in the outfield, throwing out Ramon Laureano at the plate...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 2 players who’ve justified team’s faith and 1 who hasn’t

After a dominant performance from Lance McCullers Jr., the Houston Astros‘ offense added to their offensive agenda with seven runs on the Chicago White Sox. Contributors were seen all around against the best team in the American League Central, as the Astros win their fifth game against the southsiders this season.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

CHICAGO — (AP) — Lucas Giolito said he wanted to “come out with a vengeance” in his first start after the All-Star break. The Houston Astros felt the wrath of the Chicago White Sox ace right hander. Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and the White...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

White Sox crush Astros 10-1 for first win over Houston this season

It took awhile, but the White Sox finally picked up a win against the Astros. And they left little doubt. Lucas Giolito threw a complete game, and the Sox got home runs from Zack Collins, Tim Anderson, Gavin Sheets, Jose Abreu and Jake Burger on Saturday to rout Houston 10-1. Entering the game, the Sox were 0-5 against the Astros and had only been competitive in one of those defeats.
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Montas expected to start for Oakland against Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians head to face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. The Athletics are 28-22 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .407 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Indians have...
MLBWashington Post

Astros activate All-Star SS Carlos Correa from IL

CHICAGO — The Houston Astros have activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. Correa was placed on the IL last week due to health and safety protocols. He skipped Tuesday’s All-Star game so he could spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child.
MLBWashington Post

McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO — Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have played their best against baseball’s best teams this year. Just ask the Chicago White Sox. McCullers pitched seven crisp innings, and the Astros beat the White Sox 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Strong outing wasted

McCullers (6-2) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics. McCullers was sharp but took the loss as the Astros were shut down by Frankie Montas. Three of the seven hits McCullers surrendered did go for extra-bases, but he managed to work out of moderate trouble thanks to eight strikeouts. Most encouragingly, McCullers completed more than six innings for the first time in five starts since coming off the injured list and also threw 107 pitches. McCullers will head into the All-Star break with a 2.94 ERA and 89 punchouts across 79.2 frames.
MLBSacramento Bee

Valdez expected to start for the Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros (56-37, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-36, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under...
MLBSFGate

Cleveland-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley. Elvis Andrus called out on strikes. Matt Olson doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep right field. Matt Olson scores. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy