Genshin Impact gets its biggest update yet with the new Inazuma region in v2.0 release
We’ve written about Genshin Impact at XDA before, and that’s because we really like it. I’ve personally sunk in hours while staying free-to-play, and the entire experience makes it a great Android game. While the recent v1.6 update brought along a temporary region to explore, Genshin Impact is now getting a version jump to 2.0 as Mihoyo is releasing the biggest update to the game yet. With Genshin Impact v2.0 rolling out on 21st July 2021, players will have access to the brand new Inazuma region, many new playable characters and NPCs, more gameplay elements, and of course, lots more land and water to explore.www.xda-developers.com
