Genshin Impact gets its biggest update yet with the new Inazuma region in v2.0 release

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that a new preview of upcoming content will release later this week on July 9th at 8AM ET/5AM PT. Notably, the developer has previously indicated exactly which version its special programs would cover. Given that the current release of Genshin Impact is Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure," it would make sense for the new preview to go over Version 1.7. But why wouldn't miHoYo just say that, then? The current thought seems to be that Genshin Impact might up and skip to Version 2.0 with the expected release of the new nation, Inazuma, included within it.