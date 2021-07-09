Chautauqua County health officials concerned about rise in hepatitis A
Chautauqua County health officials are concerned about a sharp rise in hepatitis A cases in the county. Officials report that more than 50 cases have been detected in the county over the past year, compared to 1-2 cases in prior years. People at risk for hepatitis A include: people with direct contact with someone who has a hepatitis A infection, people who use drugs, homeless individuals, and men who have sexual contact with men.chautauquatoday.com
