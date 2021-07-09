Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County health officials concerned about rise in hepatitis A

chautauquatoday.com
 9 days ago

Chautauqua County health officials are concerned about a sharp rise in hepatitis A cases in the county. Officials report that more than 50 cases have been detected in the county over the past year, compared to 1-2 cases in prior years. People at risk for hepatitis A include: people with direct contact with someone who has a hepatitis A infection, people who use drugs, homeless individuals, and men who have sexual contact with men.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Hepatitis A Vaccine#Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy