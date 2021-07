The first new major theme park in the Northeast in 40 years is now fully open. Governor Andrew Cuomo today attended the full opening of LEGOLAND New York resort in Orange County. In making the announcement, Cuomo says the opening of the theme park highlights the revival of New York's tourism industry. The 150-acre project is the first LEGOLAND theme park in the Northeast, the third in the U.S. and the ninth in the world.