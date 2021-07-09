This Fallout mod aims to be the galaxy's greatest Star Wars game

While Disney is full-steam ahead on The Mandalorian, its assortment of spin-offs, and other live action projects for the streaming service, little has been known about the previously-announced Star Wars: Visions. Until now, that is. Described only as “an Original Series of animated short films, [celebrating] the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators” and set for release sometime in 2021, we finally received our first real look at the mysterious series thanks to a “Special Look” released this past weekend in conjunction with the 2021 Anime Expo. Check out the Star Wars Visions Special Look for yourself below.