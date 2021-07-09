Cancel
Video Games

This Fallout mod aims to be the galaxy's greatest Star Wars game

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An ambitious modding team is trying to turn Fallout 76 into a grand multi-planet space opera with total conversion mod Star Wars Open Worlds. While currently unfinished and still in development, Star Wars Open Worlds surfaced with a new trailer earlier today, showcasing a shockingly vast range of locations, characters and scenarios. Ships flying above a Coruscant sky. Open war on Tatooine's deserts. Imperial walkers stomping through alien jungles.

