Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Jacob Zuma’s arrest is a victory for South Africa’s post-apartheid constitution | Mark Gevisser

By Mark Gevisser
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eycuJ_0as7ArPi00
Jacob Zuma<br>FILE - In this Sunday July 4, 2021 file photo, former president Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday July 6, 2021, continued his efforts to avoid imprisonment by urging a regional court to block his arrest by police. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File) Photograph: Shiraaz Mohamed/AP

On Wednesday night, at 45 minutes to midnight , Jacob Zuma blinked. In what was the most consequential moment for the rule of law in post-apartheid South Africa, the former president handed himself into police.

Zuma was, in fact, three days late. The apex constitutional court ruled last week that he must surrender himself by Sunday on a charge of contempt of court, after repeatedly refusing to appear before a statutory commission looking at allegations of corruption made against him. If he did not voluntarily turn himself in, the police minister was set to arrest him by midnight on Wednesday. For the past week, Zuma and his supporters – gathered outside his rural redoubt near Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal – threatened resistance and even war against the state if the authorities tried to enter the compound, while his lawyers engaged in futile litigation to try to get him off the hook (a judge dismissed Zuma’s application this morning).

The ruling African National Congress dispatched its leadership to defuse the situation. Yet deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte publicly wished Zuma success in challenging his incarceration. The party seemed divided. Outside Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, police failed to disperse the event that attracted hundreds over the weekend and contravened Covid restrictions. South Africa is in a lethal Delta variant-driven third wave with all public meetings banned. At a press briefing , Zuma had the audacity to compare the regulations to apartheid-era states of emergency, offering them as proof of the government’s tyranny. Yet, he simultaneously complained that, by sending him to jail in the midst of the pandemic, the constitutional court was handing him “a death sentence”.

Related: Jacob Zuma could be free in months after handing himself in

When asked if he’d instruct his supporters not to resist his arrest, the former president warned, Trumpishly, “ you must not provoke people ”. His lawyer Dali Mpofu outrageously issued the same threat to a judge on Tuesday, evoking the ghost of the 2012 Marikana massacre , where police killed 34 striking miners, by suggesting that the imperative of not causing “another Marikana” should override any legal consideration of jurisdiction. The police minister Bheki Cele prevaricated . Finally, at the very last moment on Wednesday night, a large police contingent headed off to Nkandla to do its job. This is when Zuma decided to turn himself in.

Zuma is deeply implicated in what’s become known as “state capture”: the kleptocracy forged by the relationship between the president and many others in government with a criminal syndicate run by the Gupta family . It was Zuma’s refusal to appear before what has become known as the state capture commission that led to his contempt sentence. He is also currently on trial for corruption charges relating to an arms deal when he was deputy president. He denies any wrongdoing, despite the mounds of evidence, much of it submitted to the commission he refuses to attend, on the grounds that it is biased against him.

“Those in power and those in the judiciary clearly don’t know what it means to wield power,” said Zuma to his supporters on the weekend, about the constitutional court’s judgment. He meant that the court and the state were abusing their powers, but also – ominously – that such powers were puny when faced with those of a martial and canny patriarch such as himself. It was a taunt, and his capitulation on Wednesday night is nothing less than a triumph for the rule of law in a country whose post-apartheid promise has been trashed by such impunity. Zuma might style himself a “ prisoner of conscience ”, but South Africans have now witnessed, tangibly, the power of this country’s constitution and the courts that are its custodian to put even an ex-president behind bars.

Does this mean we are entering a new era of constitutionalism that might deliver on the promises of the Mandela era? Zuma’s successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, led the charge to fire him as president because of the corruption allegations, and wants to be the face of a clean ANC. He faces a sisyphean task. Even his supposed allies turn out to be compromised. He had to put his health minister Zweli Mhkize on “ special leave ” last month after it was revealed that he was implicated in a racket to divert Covid-19 communications funds to cronies alleged to have benefited his family in return. While Digital Vibes – the communications company Mkhize allegedly instructed his department to contract, run by a close friend – ran profligate press conferences and pocketed millions of rand, there has been virtually no government outreach campaign to citizens about vaccination. The outrage is that South Africa is far behind its vaccination targets – because of fear and ignorance, rather than resource scarcity. This as the third wave bites, with more than 20,000 new cases and 400 deaths reported a day at the moment.

Meanwhile, the state electricity provider continues to regularly plunge us into darkness as a consequence of corruption and mismanagement, and the passenger rail system barely functions. The reasons for this, and other serious problems in the state’s ability to govern, have been amply aired at the state capture commission. But so deep was the damage done by Zuma and his cronies to the criminal justice system that the National Prosecuting Authority has been unable, yet, to lay charges against all but one or two of the perpetrators.

In truth, we have more to fear from the continuing corruption and inefficiency in Ramaphosa’s government than from the political instability that Zuma’s supporters might cause. Although there have been protests across KwaZulu-Natal this morning, the anxiety over a backlash to his arrest is overstated: although he is much loved in his home province and too many people feel sorry for him, his diehards are a ragtag coterie. Increasingly alienated from a Ramaphosa-led ANC, they will likely ally themselves with Julius Malema’s thuggish Economic Freedom Fighters to the left. The best way to limit the growth of such a coalition of malcontents is for the government to provide decent services, a feasible plan to revive the tanking economy, and a reason for South Africans to trust that they will be protected by the police and the courts against endemic lawlessness. The rot that travels down from high-level state corruption to street level, and criminality causes people to live in a state of perpetual fear.

Deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe began her judgment against Zuma with a quote from Nelson Mandela: “We expect you to stand on guard not only against direct assault on the principles of the constitution, but against insidious corrosion.” Mandela said these words to the country’s first constitutional court judges at its inauguration in 1995. Khampepe was using them to send a message to her fellow jurists, to Ramaphosa’s government, and to all of us South Africans.

  • Mark Gevisser is a South African author and journalist


Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Julius Malema
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Jessie Duarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Constitutional Government#Nkandla#Kwazulu#Ap Photo#African National Congress#South Africans#Anc#Covid 19 Communications#Digital Vibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Constitution
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaTelegraph

White militias fill lawless vacuum in South Africa after worst violence since Apartheid

At a roadblock on the outskirts of Howick on Tuesday morning, a young black man was receiving medical attention for a bullet-wound in his hand. He was noticeable for being the only black man among a group of about a dozen heavily-armed white men who are part of an impromptu militia who have stepped into the vacuum left by a police force hopelessly overstretched by South Africa's worst outburst of street violence since the fall of Apartheid.
AfricaPublic Radio International PRI

Dozens killed in South Africa violence over Zuma imprisonment

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Dozens of people have died in continued rioting in two South African provinces that began last week in response to the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Police and the military tried to curb looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the latter of which is the most populous province and includes the nation’s largest city and financial hub, Johannesburg. Officials say many of the now 32 deaths occurred in stampedes during the looting. Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, amid an ongoing inquiry into corruption allegations during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.
AfricaPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma urges court to stop his arrest

Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday continued his efforts to avoid imprisonment by urging a regional court to block his arrest by police. Zuma's lawyers called on the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province to stop the order made last week by the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court, that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
AfricaFox News

South African looting 'orchestrated,' police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week. The looting is "orchestrated", said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. "Is this a...
AfricaPosted by
The Press

City center left gutted after violence and looting in South Africa

CNN's David McKenzie reports from Soweto, South Africa, on the devastating aftereffects of looting and protests that took place in parts of the country. Protests erupted last week as former South African President Jacob Zuma, 79, turned himself in to authorities to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court. At least 72 have died in some of the worst violence the country has seen in years.
AdvocacyThe Independent

Police in South Africa try to control protesters, looters

South African police are using rubber bullets to try to end sprawling protests and widespread looting, which began after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court. Police in South Africa say 72 people have been killed and 1,234 have been arrested. Police said hundreds have been arrested...
AfricaBBC

South Africa Zuma riots: What's behind the violence and looting?

Some are calling events over the last week democratic South Africa's "darkest hour". Is it more than a spontaneous triggering of anger brought about by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma? Many analysts say it is and that there is a "third force" sympathetic to the former president at play.
AfricaArkansas Online

Protests targeted in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- Standing at the entrance to a looted mall and surrounded by soldiers, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Friday to restore order to the country after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Visiting the port city of Durban in hard-hit...
AfricaCNBC

South Africa’s currency slides amid fatal riots following Zuma arrest

The rand was trading at around 14.56 to the dollar on Thursday afternoon, having started June below 13.75. With protests now in their seventh day after Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, 72 people have died and more than 1,200 have been arrested.
AfricaBBC

South Africa's Jacob Zuma: From freedom fighter to president to jail

Jacob Zuma has achieved political ignominy as the first former president of South Africa to be sent to prison. His life as a free man - who enjoyed the perks of a former president - ended just before midnight local time, when in a dramatic scene he was escorted by a convoy of vehicles from his home in rural Nkandla to a prison in the small town of Estcourt.
AfricaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

South Africa’s Top Court Hits Ex-President Jacob Zuma With 15 Months in Prison

Jacob Zuma, who served as South Africa’s president between 2009 and 2018, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Zuma, 79, was charged with contempt of court after he refused to appear before an inquiry that’s investigating alleged corruption under his administration. On Tuesday, Judge Sisi Khampepe said: “I am left with no option but to commit Mr. Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message... The majority judgment orders an unsuspended sentence of imprisonment for a period [of 15 months].” According to BBC News, Zuma has been ordered to hand himself in within five days. The former president has previously insisted that he’s the victim of a huge conspiracy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy