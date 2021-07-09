Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Accelerated Signal Processing with GPU support

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeed up your signal processing tasks with GPU supported ecosystems. Signal processing is part of a set of important techniques applied in a variety of fields, whether for scientific investigations or business applications, ranging from the analysis of large astrophysical phenomenologies to the development of speech recognition apps. It envolves different tasks such as filtering or transforming the original data to frequency domain.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heitor Villa Lobos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signal Processing#Gpu#Gpu#Introduction Signal#Api#Cuda#Stft#N##Rapids Cusignal#Timeit#Cprofile#Fft#Psd#Fourier Transform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

Ultra-strong squeezing of light demonstrated for ultrafast optical signal processing

A train carrying cargo has finite space. The amount of cargo that can be carried onboard is limited by the size of the cargo and the capacity of the train. Analogously, the amount of time taken up by an optical signal limits the amount of data that can be carried. Temporally shorter signals allow more data to be squeezed into a given time duration, in a method called optical time division multiplexing. Photonics researchers have recently succeeded in squeezing light in time by 11 times. The developed temporal compression system allows an equivalent increase in the number of bits transmitted by light in a fibre optic network.
Engineeringmakeuseof.com

How Quantum Computing Might Change the World

Quantum physics has already impacted our lives significantly. The inventions of the laser and the transistor are in fact a consequence of quantum theory – and since both these components are a basic building block of every electronic device around today, what you are witnessing is basically, “quantum mechanics in action”.
Technologyanandtech.com

Intel Accelerated Webcast on July 26th: Update on Process Technology and Roadmaps

Earlier this year, new Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined his new ‘IDM 2.0’ vision for Intel. This vision was a three-pronged strategy based on improving its own process node technology, mixing in other foundry technology where needed, and also realigning its manufacturing for a new foundry service offering allowing other semiconductor companies to use Intel’s manufacturing expertise. As part of the journey towards Gelsinger’s IDM 2.0 vision, we were told to expect updates at a more regular cadence, and the announcement of ‘Intel Accelerated’ in a couple of weeks is the next event on the calendar.
Marketsthepaypers.com

The role MNOs will play in supporting robust KYC processes

Nick Maynard, Lead Analyst at Juniper Research, discusses how the KYC area has changed over the time and explains what are the main elements that support and shape the KYC processes. Over the past few years, KYC (Know Your Customer) has become critical to a wide number of different businesses,...
RetailPosted by
Android Police

Your next Chromebook might come with a dedicated GPU

Chromebooks have a reputation as low-power, low-cost machines. That isn't always true, but up to now there hasn't been much reason to push them out of that broad category. Reports indicated that at least one new model coming down the pipe will arrive with a dedicated graphics card, something that the platform has been lacking so far.
Technologyhackaday.com

Messaging On Signal Via The ESP32

Signal is a popular encrypted messaging app, typically used on smartphones. The cross-platform service can now be used via the ESP32, however, thanks to the work of [Dharmik] and [Tirth]. The demonstration is simple, using an ESP32 microcontroller fitted with two push buttons. When one button is pushed, it increments...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Genetic programming for image classification

Artificial selection as the driver for learning a computer vision task. There is a large population of squirrels living in my backyard. Evolution gave them the perfect size and agility to conquer both the trees and the land. Until a few years ago, this squirrel society lived happily without interacting much with their human neighbors.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

What is a GPU? A beginner’s guide to GPUs

A GPU (graphics processing unit) is a component that’s responsible for creating images for your computer. Without any kind of GPU installed in your PC, it would even be incapable of rendering your Windows home screen. It’s not just computers that feature GPUs either, as consoles, smartphones and tablets all...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Step-by-Step Guide to Speech Recognition and Audio Signal Processing in Python

Speech is the primary form of human communication and is also a vital part of understanding behavior and cognition. Speech Recognition in Artificial Intelligence is a technique deployed on computer programs that enables them in understanding spoken words. As images and videos, sound is also an analog signal that humans...
Computerswepc.com

Will Proof Of Stake Mean The End Of The GPU Shortage And A GPU Price Drop?

Proof Of Stake is a new method of cryptocurrency authentication which could assist in bringing an end to the GPU shortage and help usher in a GPU price drop. Ethereum will be the first major cryptocurrency to adopt Proof Of Stake (or POS for short), and we may see further take-up of the technology in the future by other coins. Read below to find out more!
Softwarevmware.com

Correct vSphere license for GPU access

Current setup: we have a KVM hypervisor that has some GPU's installed on it and a virtual machine that is connected to all of these GPU's. The end goal is to display some information from said VM on a number of screens. Going forward, we would like to expand our...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Launch Virtual Machines on Chameleon Cloud

A step-by-step guide on launching a virtual machine on Chameleon Cloud. In this article, I will explain how to launch a virtual machine instance on Chameleon Cloud. In my case, my machine is the Nvidia K80 GPU. What is Chameleon Cloud?. Chameleon Cloud is a cloud computing platform like IBM,...
Electronicsdesign-reuse.com

Realtek selects Imagination GPU for use in DTV

IMG B-Series – the ideal GPU for the DTV platforms. London, England -- July 15, 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces that Realtek has licensed the IMG B-Series BXE-4-32 GPU for inclusion in their latest System-on-Chip (SoC) for use in mass market Digital Television (DTV), continuing the companies’ longstanding relationship. The...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

GitHub and Pre-Trained Models: A Keyhole View

GitHub contains pre-trained models that may contain inherent biases, and the absence of model scorecards will contribute to amplifying the bias for users who fork such repos. GitHub is a prominent internet hosting platform for software codes and their version control. GitHub enables its 56 million users (organizations and individuals) to create repositories of their work on the platform for ease of access, version control and for sharing with or without a license (Apache License 2.0). For researchers GitHub is a source directory to point to towards their work. And, for large organizations who open source their work/ solutions, GitHub makes it accessible to the community.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Get AWS-Certified

A step by step guide for going from zero to AWS Certified Solutions Architect in 4–6 months. Cloud computing is the craze nowadays and AWS is by far the largest and most performant platform for cloud computing in the world. With employers desperate to move their obsolete on-premise computing infrastructure to the cloud and happy to pay big bucks to people that can do this effectively, there has never been a better time for getting AWS certified than now.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Amazon SageMaker and 🤗 Transformers: Train and Deploy a Summarization Model with a Custom Dataset

A deep dive on newly released capabilities for end-to-end model training and deployment. On March 25th 2021, Amazon SageMaker and HuggingFace announced a collaboration which intends to make it easier to train state-of-the-art NLP models, using the accessible Transformers library. HuggingFace Deep Learning Containers open up a vast collection of pre-trained models for direct use with the SageMaker SDK, making it a breeze to provision the right infrastructure for the job.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Regional and Online Learnable Fields

This article will guide you through Regional and Online Learnable Fields. A seemingly unrecognized clustering algorithm, that provides several advantages over k-Means and k-Nearest-Neighbours, from which it originates. Regional and Online Learnable Fields. First proposed by Rolf Schatten, Nils Goerke, and Rolf Eckmiller in 2005, the Regional and Online Learnable...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Very Nice Way To Build an “Ok Google” Vocal Application… Without Google

We all know voice-powered applications are increasing in number and effectiveness, due to better NLP models and consumer home hardware like Alexa or Home. According to Google, 27% of the online global population is using voice search on mobile, the trend is rising and effectively, once you start to use it, it becomes very fast and natural.

Comments / 0

Community Policy