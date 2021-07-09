G20 to urge IMF reserve boost for vulnerable countries

The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday. Warning of a "deepening divergence" between rich and poor, she called on the G20 to take urgent steps to keep developing nations from falling further behind in vaccine access and funding to repair their fortunes. Failure to do so could cost many more lives as new Covid-19 variants spread, the head of the International Monetary Fund said in a blog post ahead of this week's meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. While "speed is of the essence" the price tag would be relatively small.