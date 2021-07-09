All Of The Avengers Fighting Styles Taskmaster Uses In Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff—aka Black Widow—has an extensive history within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Debuting in 2010’s Iron Man 2, the MCU’s first female superhero would go on to feature in six other films, including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame joining characters like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America in the upper echelon of appearances across Marvel’s movies. Like those three characters, Natasha is a critical fixture in making the “universe” part of the MCU feel as big as it does; unlike those three characters, it took 11 years for the character to receive her own starring vehicle. Simply put: a Black Widow solo movie is long overdue.