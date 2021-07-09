Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Is The Terminal Based On A True Story?

By Tom Calen
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Traveling by air mostly consists of waiting. There's waiting in line at the check-in counters and TSA security points, which is followed by waiting at the gate until boarding begins. Then there's waiting in line as your zone boards the plane. There's waiting for the seatbelt light to go out so you can safely move about the cabin, which then leads to waiting for the lavatory, which usually means waiting for the snack cart to get out of the way. Finally, there's the wait to deplane that precedes rushing to baggage claim where you wait for your luggage to make its way around the carousel.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Based On A True Story#Travel Documents#The Terminal#European#Mcdonald#H2g2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

The HARROWING true story of the USSR's Cannibal Island

"All over the island, one could see human flesh being ripped, cut and hung on trees. Clearings were littered with corpses." In May 1933, over 6,000 people who were being deported to Siberia as part of the ongoing reprisals were deposited from barges onto a small uninhabited island on the River Ob in Siberia. Under the watchful eye of their guards, these so-called "socially harmful and declassed elements" of Soviet society were waiting to be sent to special labor camps further east.
MoviesPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

“Cocaine Bear” and 5 Other Movies Based on INSANE True Stories

The cast has been announced for the upcoming “Cocaine Bear”. Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Elizabeth Banks will star in the movie version of events that actually occurred in 1985. The story goes, as reported by the New York Times, that a drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton had to dump a load of cocaine in mid-flight. Authorities searching the heavily wooded area reportedly found a 200 lb. bear, dead, with an empty duffle bag nearby and tell-tale white powder on its muzzle. It was determined that the bear had come across the duffle bag and consumed most of its contents: 70 pounds of uncut cocaine.
Entertainmentthejacksonpress.org

The True Story Of Popeye the sailor man

I have been to Chester Illinois traveling on business to look at coal transportation terminals and doing quality control for TVA. This part of the country is interesting and rich with history. He was based on a river scrapper and was probably typical of some of the people at the time in the area.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Audible Details the Inspiring True Story of Amaree McKenstry-Hall

Netflix's Audible is the latest sports drama to captivate audiences. The documentary follows a deaf football player named Amaree McKenstry-Hall through his senior year at Maryland School For the Deaf. Born with full hearing, Amaree eventually became deaf after developing a severe case of meningitis at two or three years old, which lead to brain swelling. Though he has a cochlear implant, he reveals that he only uses it to listen to music, which helps keep him focused. In the documentary, we see the young athlete balance his athletic career and personal life, following the death of a close friend and former classmate, Teddy Webster.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: True story of daring escape of pair of WWI prisoners

"The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History" As long as there has been war, there have been prisoners captured whose single-minded focus was on escaping that captivity. In “The Confidence Men” by Margalit Fox, we meet two extraordinary men who will become fast friends and brilliant conspirators in engineering a unique and daring escape from a remote Turkish prisoner of war camp during World War I.
MoviesNews Channel Nebraska

Incredible filming locations from popular movies

In 1895, history’s first film audience was treated to “L'arrivée d'un train en gare de La Ciotat.” The fifty-second film featured a train pulling into a Parisian station and, if myth serves correctly, caused the viewing audience to flee in panic after thinking a real-life train was barreling towards them.
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy