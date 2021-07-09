Is The Terminal Based On A True Story?

Traveling by air mostly consists of waiting. There's waiting in line at the check-in counters and TSA security points, which is followed by waiting at the gate until boarding begins. Then there's waiting in line as your zone boards the plane. There's waiting for the seatbelt light to go out so you can safely move about the cabin, which then leads to waiting for the lavatory, which usually means waiting for the snack cart to get out of the way. Finally, there's the wait to deplane that precedes rushing to baggage claim where you wait for your luggage to make its way around the carousel.