2021 Player Outlooks: New Orleans Saints

(2020 QB Rank – No. 69, 1.1 FPts/G) Jameis Winston is going to be the Saints’ Week 1 starter at quarterback. There, I said it. Of course, I don’t really know that. No one does, with the possible exception of HC Sean Payton. We’ve heard all the usual pre-camp proclamations about open competitions and guys earning their spot in a post-Drew Brees world. But we’ve also gotten a lot of indications out of New Orleans that Payton and company feel that Winston learned a lot and matured a lot in one year in the quarterback room with Brees.