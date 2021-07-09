Fast Five Quiz: Plaque Psoriasis Presentation and Diagnosis
Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease. Globally, approximately 125 million people have psoriasis, which manifests in several ways (ie, plaque, flexural, guttate, pustular, or erythrodermic psoriasis). Plaque psoriasis is the most common form. Psoriasis exerts a significant psychological and social burden, as well as high costs to patients and healthcare systems. Certain medications, infections, skin trauma, obesity, and stress have been recognized as disease triggers; additionally, psoriasis has a strong genetic component. Psoriasis is now recognized as a systemic disease. Individuals with plaque psoriasis are at increased risk for a number of comorbidities, including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease and depression. Prompt diagnosis is critical to prevent the progression of joint damage and to improve patients' quality of life and long-term physical function.reference.medscape.com
