Pocatello needs a plan

Pocatello faces critical issues that have been neglected by the mayor and City Council for more than a decade. One glaring example is our lack of a comprehensive long-range planning document. We have no organized, citywide map outlining expensive, equipment, personnel and infrastructure needs looming on the horizon. We have no map outlining the creation, implementation and maintenance of critical processes such as transparency and regular outreach to community members. We have no document outlining broad goals designed to ensure the economic and lifestyle health of our city.