By Heard on Ask Me Another
NPR
 9 days ago

As if being in a regular nightclub wasn't stressful enough, Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show, She Memes Well) and Taylor Garron (Look I Bought Plants: And Other Poems About Life and Stuff, As of Yet) navigate some new clubs themed after elements on the periodic table. It's already loud and sweaty people keep bumping into you? Great! Now answer questions about boron!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elemental Nightlife
