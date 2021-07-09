Cancel
Factbox-Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to ask U.S. and European regulators to approve a booster dose following a two-shot regimen of their COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation. [nL2N2OK2VD. There is no consensus among scientists yet, however, that a...

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Factbox – Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

(Reuters) – A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers or other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or a negative...
CDC panel to weigh COVID-19 booster shots in immunocompromised patients

A panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to consider additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a small fraction of the population with weakened immune systems. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to convene on July 22 to discuss “clinical considerations...
U.S. FDA to temporarily allow distribution of anti-smoking pill with some impurities

(Reuters) – The U.S. drug regulator said on Friday it will temporarily allow manufacturers to distribute versions of Pfizer Inc’s anti-smoking drug Chantix with elevated levels of an impurity that may cause cancer, in order to maintain supplies. Drugmaker Pfizer in June halted distribution of Chantix, or varenicline, and recalled...
Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain – poll

LONDON (Reuters) – Two thirds of people in Britain think at least some coronavirus restrictions should stay in place after July 19 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to do away with them in England, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday. Sixty-six percent of people taking part in...
FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
The Latest: CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

WASHINGTON — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”. Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Be Available This Winter, FDA Official Says

There's good news on the horizon for parents of unvaccinated kids: Regulators anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 will be available in a matter of months—potentially before the end of the year. This week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said that COVID-19 vaccines could be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in children younger than 12 by early to mid-winter, NBC News reports.
If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

