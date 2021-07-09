Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success

DARIEN — Staying in business for a century is a rare accomplishment, but the Palmer family says it’s so much easier when customers are like family. “We’ve always been entrenched in the community,” Greg Palmer, whose great grandfather, Rocco Palmierie (who later changed his name to Palmer), first opened Palmer’s Meat Market on the Noroton Green in the Heights in 1921. “... They know us from being up front and at the door. We know the customers. We’re spending a few moments to stop and say hello. It doesn’t matter how busy you are.”