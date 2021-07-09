Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success
Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary this July. “We are very excited about our big 10th year in business,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of BSF since 2011. “Our 10 year anniversary is a tremendous accomplishment and is a confirmation to the strength of Bulldog Steel Fabrication and our valued staff. We're happy to celebrate 10 years of success together.”athensceo.com
