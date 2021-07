Pharma giant Pfizer Inc. disclosed that its COVID-19 mRNA shot was granted priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD), some 85 million people have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose shot regimen. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said in a statement Friday that the FDA plans to decide whether to approve the shot for use in people 16 and older by January 2022. The Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (INN: tozinameran) is sold under the brand name Comirnaty and it is an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.