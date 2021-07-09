Cancel
New Hampton, IA

Elma Library receives grant

By PRESS NEWS STAFF
Globe Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elma Public Library was the recipient of a $3,000 grant from First Citizens National Bank Charitable Foundation, Inc. through its branch in New Hampton. The new Elma Public Library is part of the Elma Community Complex or ECC project, a collaborative project in Elma combining the Elma Library, the City Clerk’s office and the Elma Early Childhood Center under one roof. The ECC will also host a 50 person capacity multi-purpose room with upgraded technology and a kitchenette for educational programs, entertainment, meetings, or community and private events. The project also includes a new medical clinic in Elma that opened in January.

globegazette.com

