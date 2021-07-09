Category Is!

In court Wednesday, Britney Spears was represented for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship by a lawyer she herself had chosen: Mathew Rosengart. Rosengart comes to the Spears conservatorship with a lot of star power. He was recently highlighted in the 2021 edition of Variety's annual "Legal Impact Report," which mentions that he represents Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Keanu Reeves, actor Sean Penn and his non-profit aid group CORE, musician Eddie Vedder and the talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency. Other clients include Shark Tank's Daymond John, actor Winona Ryder and Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler. He has also been named repeatedly to The Hollywood Reporter's annual "power lawyer" list, including in 2021.
Comments / 0