Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: What's Next for Hawks' Lou Williams?

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBZtd_0as785bO00

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lou Williams just wrapped up a half-a-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks. Following his roller coaster of a season where he contemplated retirement after getting traded by the Los Angeles Clippers and ended up in a situation with the overachieving Atlanta Hawks, who made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Williams is set to become a free agent.

After spending nearly four seasons with the Clippers, Williams had every intention of finishing his career out West. Being that he's 34-years-old and was on his sixth franchise, Williams didn't want to start new anywhere else. However, the Clippers dished him out via trade at the deadline this past season.

Although he considered hanging it up and calling it a career, Williams decided to play with the Hawks this season. He appeared in 24 regular-season games before their shockingly miraculous playoff run, where they upset the New York Knicks and the Sixers before eventually losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals.

Now that Atlanta's season is over, Williams is set to hit the free agency market for the first time since 2015. Despite teasing retirement this past season due to leaving Los Angeles, Williams doesn't seem set on calling it quits. So, what's next for the soon-to-be-former (?) Hawks veteran guard?

Lou's Next Move

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Williams seems set on testing the free agency waters. As he will eventually field offers, the veteran guard reportedly wants a two-year, possibly three-year deal depending on the fit.

"My understanding is Lou Williams is seeking a two-year deal, maybe three for the right fit, a league source told HoopsHype."

While he didn't seem thrilled to move back to Atlanta this past season, Williams' thought process took a 180 as he teased he might be back with the Hawks next year in an Instagram post following the Hawks' ECF defeat.

But Williams could draw some intriguing suitors in the open market. Teams that are contending for a championship are always on the hunt for reliable shooters with veteran experience. And if said shooter is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, that's obviously a plus as well.

Last season, Williams proved he's still got it as he averaged 12 points per game while shooting 37-percent from deep in 42 games with the Clippers. Then, after going to Atlanta, he averaged 10 points off the bench while draining 44-percent of his threes.

The Hawks will more than likely consider bringing Williams back, and they'll probably have first priority since he doesn't want to bounce around too much anymore. However, don't bank on Williams returning. He'll likely have a crowded market as a handful of championship-contending teams could definitely use his services.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
411
Followers
884
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Nba#The Atlanta Hawks#The Los Angeles Clippers#The New York Knicks#Sixers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Instagram#Ecf#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA free agency outlook: Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, John Collins, Lou Williams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

On the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto is joined by HoopsHype’s salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan. The duo previewed the offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers, including Kawhi Leonard’s free agency options, extension possibilities for Terance Mann and Patrick Beverley, and Nicolas Batum’s market in free agency. The pair also discussed the offseason checklist for the Atlanta Hawks, including free agency markets for John Collins and Lou Williams, Kris Dunn’s player option, and extension possibilities for Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela.
NBAYardbarker

Lou Williams hints at a possible return to Atlanta next season

Lemon Pepper Lou is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but an inspiring and unlikely playoff run has him reconsidering leaving. In 18 postseason games with the Hawks this year, Sweet Lou averaged 7.7 points on 45.5% shooting from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. Though the numbers aren’t eye-popping, they are efficient, and when the team needed him most, Williams delivered.
NBAYardbarker

Lou Williams has cool message on social media after Hawks’ playoff exit

Lou Williams’ midseason trade to the Atlanta Hawks worked out after all. Williams posted a message on social media Sunday, a day after the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran guard alluded to his trade to Atlanta as a “blessing in disguise” and even hinted at a possible return with the hashtag “#thinkimcomingback.”
NBAYardbarker

Lou Williams looking for a multi-year deal

John Collins isn’t the only Atlanta free agent set to hit the open market this summer. The Hawks also have to decide whether or not they want to bring back their backup point guard Lou Williams. Just the other day, Williams posted a not so cryptic Instagram post with the hashtag — ithinkimcomingback.
NBASacramento Bee

Lou Williams wants to play another season

ATLANTA — It appears Lou Williams wants to play a 17th NBA season. After the Atlanta Hawks were eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, ending a remarkable playoff run, the veteran guard posted on Instagram his appreciation for his second stint with his hometown team Sunday. The post included the hashtag "thinkimcomingback."
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lou Williams drops massive hint on future with Hawks

Lou Williams is set to be an unrestricted free agent this 2021 offseason, but after a memorable run with the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs, he’s considering coming back. Of course nothing is set in stone yet as the contract and money should work for both sides. While the Hawks will likely consider bringing back Lou Will after what he has shown in the postseason, it is still unknown how much he’ll ask and if the team can match it, especially with John Collins’ deal being the team’s priority.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Grading Sweet Lou Williams’ time with the team

When the Atlanta Hawks traded Rajon Rondo, they fixed a glaring hole in their roster. The minutes when Trae Young sits were an offensive struggle, so bringing back Lou Williams for another stint with the team seemed like a good idea. As it turns out, it certainly was. Williams came...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."

Comments / 1

Community Policy