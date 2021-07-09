Milk Sold In Oklahoma Recalled After Person Gets Sick

If you have raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. of Claremore, you should throw them out. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry issued a statewide recall on Thursday after the bacteria listeria was found in the products. The products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the dairy and included raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.