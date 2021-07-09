Cancel
Oklahoma State

Milk Sold In Oklahoma Recalled After Person Gets Sick

 9 days ago
If you have raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. of Claremore, you should throw them out. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry issued a statewide recall on Thursday after the bacteria listeria was found in the products. The products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the dairy and included raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

