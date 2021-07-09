Marsai Martin Is Having A "Hot Girl Summer, Minor's Edition"

Cancel
Cover picture for the article16-year-old Marsai Martin first lit up our television screens in 2014 as Dianne — the precocious youngest daughter of the Johnson bunch — on the ABC hit, Black-ish. Her dry humor, comedic timing, and mischievous grin made audiences laugh nationwide, and secured her spot as young Hollywood's burgeoning It girl.

