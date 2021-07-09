Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia to get at least $80 million from lawsuit against OxyContin maker, attorney general says

By Katherine Hafner, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago

Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million from the state’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, state Attorney General Mark Herring announced Thursday.

The commonwealth was one of 15 states to reach a deal with the company for a $4.3 billion total settlement paid out over the next decade. The lawsuit was sent to bankruptcy court in New York where it awaits approval, Herring said in a news release.

It’s one of many legal challenges faced by Purdue — and the well-known Sackler family that owns it — arguing that they had a prominent role in creating the nation’s opioid crisis.

“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” Herring said in a statement.

“Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.”

He added that it was important to him to include a disclosure agreement so “Virginians could see for themselves” claims made by the company.

The settlement requires the Sacklers and Purdue to make public more than 30 million documents, including attorney-client privileged communications about the original federal approval of OxyContin and tactics to promote opioids, deposition transcripts from previous investigations and emails sent by the Sacklers, according to the news release.

The opioid crisis has not gone away in Virginia.

Last year nearly 2,300 people died from fatal drug overdoses, the state’s worst year on record . Fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid, accounted for more than 70% of the deaths.

Under legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year, money secured through the settlement and others like it will go toward an opioid abatement fund to help treat, prevent and reduce abuse of the drug in Virginia.

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Herring
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycontin#Purdue Pharma#Attorney General#Opioids#Drugs#Oxycontin#Virginians#Americans#The General Assembly#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyUnion Leader

NH opposes settlement with OxyContin maker

New Hampshire’s Department of Justice continues to oppose a proposed multi-billion-dollar settlement with the owners of Purdue Pharma, the company widely implicated in the nation’s opioid crisis, even as more states reportedly have dropped their opposition. The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 states, including Massachusetts and New York, have...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

15 states drop opposition to OxyContin maker Purdue's bankruptcy plan

More than a dozen states have dropped their objections to a controversial bankruptcy plan for opioid-maker Purdue Pharma, clearing the way for its adoption. According to court documents filed by a mediator late Wednesday, fifteen state attorneys general accepted the $4.5 billion settlement deal after Purdue agreed to additional concessions.
Industrytennesseestar.com

Attorney General Ellison Announces $50 Million Settlement with Purdue Pharma

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Minnesota will get $50 million from the settlement of the state’s lawsuit against the Sackler family’s company Purdue Pharma, which manufactured the opioid drug Oxycontin that contributed to the deadly opioid crisis nationwide. The resolution will make public more than 30 million documents related to...
Cell Phonesgoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Files Lawsuit Against Google for Anticompetitive Practices Related to Google Play Store

July 8, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a multistate lawsuit against Google for monopolizing the smartphone. application market in violation of state and federal antitrust laws. Google, one of the world's largest companies, operates a web of exclusionary agreements with phone manufacturers and carriers to exert control over app distribution on Android phones through its Google Play Store. By leveraging those anticompetitive agreements, Google can demand a 30 percent cut from third-party app developers for using its Google Play Store and for in-app purchases, a captive market practice that raises prices for consumers and limits options for anyone using an Android mobile operating system. The 30 percent commission is ten times higher than competitive prices through third-party payment systems.
IndustryPosted by
PennLive.com

OxyContin maker exit plan gains steam with OK from more states

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s plan to reorganize into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic got a big boost as 15 states that had previously opposed the new business model now support it. The agreement from multiple state attorneys general, including those who had most aggressively opposed...
Cell Phonesallaboutarizonanews.com

Attorney General Brnovich Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google for Violations over App Store

On Thursday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 states to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google over alleged illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. The States accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.
Mississippi Statewxxv25.com

Mississippi Attorney General Fitch joins Google lawsuit

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 37 attorneys general across the U.S. to file a lawsuit against Google. The attorneys general are alleging exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android Mobile Devices and Google Billing. This antitrust lawsuit is the latest legal action against...
Politicswbat.com

Governor hires outside counsel to pursue lawsuit against the General Assembly

The governor can, indeed, sue the General Assembly without the state attorney general’s approval and without his representation. A judge heard an argument between Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita, with the AG claiming that the governor could not sue the state legislature without Rokita’s permission. Holcomb hired outside counsel in a suit that says the General Assembly cannot call themselves into session. The legislature passed a law this year known as the “emergency powers bill”, that would allow them to call themselves into session if they believe the governor needs to be checked in an emergency situation, like the pandemic.
Virginia Statewvgazettemail.com

Virginia bank's attorneys say Justices are using lawsuit as a "delay tactic" to avoid paying back loans

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is suing Carter Bank to avoid paying what he owes, bank attorneys say in a motion filed recently in federal court. The bank and its board are asking U.S. District Judge Frank Volk to dismiss the governor’s lawsuit, which accuses the the lender of “bait and switch” tactics to “induce” his companies to default on loans.
Virginia Statebloomberglaw.com

Ex LeClairRyan General Counsel Charged By Virginia Prosecutors

Matson was disbarred last year in Virginia over conduct as liquidation trustee. Former general counsel of the now defunct LeClairRyan, Bruce Howard Matson, who was disbarred last year for misdirecting funds in a bankruptcy case, has been criminally charged by federal prosecutors in Virginia. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Economyindependentherald.com

Attorney General Morrisey Rejects Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his intention to vote “no” on confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. The Attorney General discussed Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, gave an update on the state’s opioid litigation and detailed the office’s efforts to fight fentanyl abuse in West Virginia during a press conference Tuesday.
Businesskymkemp.com

Yurok Tribe Opposes Sweetheart Settlement for Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma

[Thursday], the Yurok Tribal Council unanimously voted to oppose a proposed bankruptcy settlement agreement and restructuring plan for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The settlement is part of Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan, which seeks to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought against the company and members of the Sackler family for fueling the opioid crisis by intentionally misleading doctors and patients about the numerous risks associated with taking the highly addictive OxyContin. If White Plains, NY bankruptcy court judge Robert Drain approves the agreement, the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma will have to pay approximately $150 million to all Tribes in the United States over nine years. The Yurok Tribe’s portion is roughly .5 percent of the tribal allocation. While the Sackler family is contributing approximately $4.5 billion to the bankruptcy settlement, due to the family’s vast fortune and investments, it is likely they will recover that contribution over the same time period. Furthermore, the Sacklers will not have to admit any wrongdoing and they will be permanently shielded from future opioid-related civil lawsuits.
Industrykrcrtv.com

Yurok Tribe denounces settlement from Purdue Pharma

YUROK, Calif. — The Yurok Tribal Council has voted unanimously voted to oppose a bankruptcy settlement from Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin, that the tribe says would deny justice to those lost in the opioid crisis. In a press release the Yurok Tribe said the settlement, part of the the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy