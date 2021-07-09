Virginia to get at least $80 million from lawsuit against OxyContin maker, attorney general says

Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million from the state’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, state Attorney General Mark Herring announced Thursday.

The commonwealth was one of 15 states to reach a deal with the company for a $4.3 billion total settlement paid out over the next decade. The lawsuit was sent to bankruptcy court in New York where it awaits approval, Herring said in a news release.

It’s one of many legal challenges faced by Purdue — and the well-known Sackler family that owns it — arguing that they had a prominent role in creating the nation’s opioid crisis.

“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” Herring said in a statement.

“Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.”

He added that it was important to him to include a disclosure agreement so “Virginians could see for themselves” claims made by the company.

The settlement requires the Sacklers and Purdue to make public more than 30 million documents, including attorney-client privileged communications about the original federal approval of OxyContin and tactics to promote opioids, deposition transcripts from previous investigations and emails sent by the Sacklers, according to the news release.

The opioid crisis has not gone away in Virginia.

Last year nearly 2,300 people died from fatal drug overdoses, the state’s worst year on record . Fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid, accounted for more than 70% of the deaths.

Under legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year, money secured through the settlement and others like it will go toward an opioid abatement fund to help treat, prevent and reduce abuse of the drug in Virginia.

