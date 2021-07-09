Troy Reimink: 'Summer of Soul' doc spotlights the overlooked 'Black Woodstock'
The Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of outdoor concerts that took place in New York City in the summer of 1969, has long been nicknamed the “Black Woodstock.”. It is a curious comparison because, after watching “Summer of Soul,” the electrifying new documentary assembled from previously unseen footage of the 50-plus-year-old event, one might wonder: what was so great about Woodstock anyway?www.record-eagle.com
