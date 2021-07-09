Cancel
Troy Reimink: 'Summer of Soul' doc spotlights the overlooked 'Black Woodstock'

By TROY REIMINK Columnist
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of outdoor concerts that took place in New York City in the summer of 1969, has long been nicknamed the “Black Woodstock.”. It is a curious comparison because, after watching “Summer of Soul,” the electrifying new documentary assembled from previously unseen footage of the 50-plus-year-old event, one might wonder: what was so great about Woodstock anyway?

