Daily Iberian donates generator to St. Peter's Church

Every hurricane season, we in South Louisiana go on high alert, stock up on supplies and hope and pray that we are spared from nature’s wrath. In the event of a hurricane or flood, we gather our families and struggle to recover, clean up, regroup and carry on. But what about the people we count on for service and help? Local priests and other religious leaders would be affected by the same hazards we face, especially power outages and difficulty getting to the areas hit hardest. Hopefully this situation will be mitigated in the very near future.