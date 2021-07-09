Cancel
How to buy a space watch that’s out of this world

By Edmund Torr
Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the Space Race, wristwatches had an outsized level of importance. Buzz Aldrin, for example, actually wore his on the outside of his spacesuit; he used its chronograph (that means “timer”) feature as soon as he stepped onto the Moon. Some astronauts (and cosmonauts, as they’re called in Russia) even wear two watches, for backup or to conduct multiple simultaneous operations with timers and alarms. There are many histories and exhibits of extraterrestrial timepieces, ranging from the Russian cosmonaut programs to modern residents of the International Space Station. And they’re designed with a wide array of functionality. But the concept of space has also left its aesthetic mark on watch design. So if you don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on the same watch Neil Armstrong wore, you can still show your love of the universe outside our home planet.

