One of the biggest challenges automakers like Ford face as each work to convert to electric power is convincing the world that EVs are viable for long-distance driving. Range anxiety is very real, as is a general lack of infrastructure in terms of EV charging stations, at least compared to the number of gas stations already in place. Thus, a new EV energy use record set by a trio of drivers in a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E recently should help change at least a few minds in that regard.