Islip, NY

A growing education: Islip students find 'joy' in planting native garden

By Jessica Damiano
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If you build it, they will come." That is the theme of a new curriculum developed by Islip Middle School eighth-grade science teacher AnnMarie Mills this past school year. The quote, borrowed from "Field of Dreams," the 1989 Hollywood fantasy blockbuster, applies to Mills’ own field of dreams, which does, in fact, sit on an actual field. And she worked with 26 students, a garden designer, school and district officials and four environmental groups to make the dream a reality.

