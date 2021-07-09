Microsoft claims its “PrintNightmare” fix is working but acknowledges issues with select printers
Microsoft’s fix for the Windows Print Spooler vulnerability dubbed “PrintNightmare” continues to be under scrutiny after several security researchers claimed that the patch didn’t fully protect users. After investigating these claims, the Microsoft Security Response Center team published a reassuring blog post yesterday explaining that the emergency fixes released earlier this week are working as intended.www.onmsft.com
