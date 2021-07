An uber-exclusive new lounge will be opening at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at the end of the month, and it’s likely to draw mixed reactions. First for some context, The Private Suite (now simply branded “PS”) opened at LAX in 2017, and is a facility for those who want to skip the terminal altogether. You get dropped off at a completely different part of the airport away from the terminal, you get a private room at the facility, then you go through a private security checkpoint, and then you get driven directly to your plane.